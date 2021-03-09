SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

The new furnace in the pool/dominoes room should be installed this week. We are also adding new carbon monoxide alarms this month. Your safety is always our priority.

NOW HIRING – at Finney County Transit, we are still looking to add a couple of part-time CDL drivers with a passenger endorsement to our team.

TRIPS – I have been thinking about day trips starting again. I have Ben lined up to be our driver. I am tentatively planning for late April and May. That gives everyone time to get both COVID vaccinations taken care of. Call Shari at 272-3620 to share your ideas and wishes for future trips.

TAX TIME is here. IRS certified RSVP volunteers are providing free income tax filing services again this year. This service is open to all, not just to senior citizens. For more information, call Marty or Annette at 275-5566.

CANASTA is our newest activity. We will be playing on Fridays at 1 p.m. Please join us. We will be refreshing ourselves on the game the first 2-3 weeks.

“OH WHERE OH WHERE HAVE MY BRIDGE PLAYERS GONE? OH WHERE OH WHERE CAN THEY BE?????” Give me a jingle and let’s get some bridge tables set up: Jan, Edna, Terri, Virginia, Verlene, Irene and all the rest!!!!

ON THE HORIZON:

It is time to have some good old fashion fun. Join us for bubble blowing on March 12 at 12:30 p.m.. We are going to try and blow our troubles and woes away!!

Like it or not, we will spring forward on March 14. Don’t forget to set your clocks.

We are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 - make sure to wear your green that day.

The distribution of commodities is on Wednesday, March 24. You must call Della to register. A 2021 eligibility card is also required.

March 26 is our monthly breakfast (waffle bar) at 8:30 a.m. We will also have lots of fun/goof-off activities and events all day long. Make sure to call Della at 272-3620 to sign-up for the breakfast.

FYI:

Masks are still required to come into Senior Center and the Transit Center and to ride the bus. While eating and drinking at the Senior Center, you may remove your mask.

We do want everyone to stay healthy, so: Please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain 6-feet social distancing whenever possible.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, March 10: Completely Unraveled. 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance to the musical stylings of DJ Larry ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 11: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; BINGO. 10:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 12: Nurse, 10:30 a.m.; Bubble Blowing. 12:30 p.m.; CANASTA, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 14: SPRING FORWARD - Move your clocks. 2 a.m

Monday, March 15: Double Pinochle. 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class. 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17: HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY - Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Green Floats, 12:30 p.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance along with The Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, March 10: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and ice cream.

Thursday, March 11: Sloppy Joe on a bun, Au Gratin potatoes, sliced carrots and fresh orange.

Friday, March 12: Tuna casserole, broccoli, cornbread muffin and fresh apple.

Monday, March 15: BBQ shredded pork on a bun, scalloped potatoes, peas and Grandma’s Cookie.

Tuesday, March 16: Chicken fajita with grilled peppers and onions, tortilla, salsa, sour cream and Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit.

Wednesday, March 17: Homemade veggie soup, ham, cheese and bacon sandwich, celery stick with peanut butter and orange sherbet.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.