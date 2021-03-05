MURPHY'S LAW

By Patrick Murphy

My daughter got up at 5 a.m. to make reservations for a couple meals we are going to be having about two months from now.

Claire set her alarm so we could eat at a pair of restaurants at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., in May.

We will be dining at “Be Our Guest” and “Oga’s Cantina” thanks to Claire’s willingness to lose sleep. Reservations had to be made early because restaurants fill up early.

It is special because Claire will turn 30 during our trip to Disney World, and that is a cause for celebration.

Getting up that early might not be a big deal for some, but when you’re a night owl, that’s quite a sacrifice.

But when it comes to Disney, Claire goes all out. I swear people should hire her to plan their trips, especially if they want to go to Disneyland or Disney World.

Every time we go - five times to Disneyland, and our first trip to Disney World - she handles the plans, and every time it works our perfectly.

It’s nice to have someone take the reins, do the research and all the hard work that comes with planning a trip.

In this family planning Disney trips is almost as much fun as going, and probably takes as much time as the trip itself.

We spend an inordinate amount of time talking about Disney. I’m sure somewhere there are other families who are just as big of fans of Disney as us, but none that we know.

My wife once worked with a guy who grew up in California and said his folks would drop him and his siblings off at Disneyland most weekends, kind of like some parents drop their kids off at the pool for the afternoon.

That would have to be a kid's dream, going to Disneyland every weekend, at least it would be this family’s dream.

I wonder, however, if a kid went to Disneyland or Disney World all the time, would they get bored? I don’t think I would, and I don’t think anyone in my family would, but kids are different.

I would sure like to find out, though. The parks are so big it is not like you would go on the same rides or see the same attractions every time.

Before the coronavirus, we were going about every couple years. Since we haven’t been to a Disney park in about three years, we are even more excited to get there.

Just talking about it, making the slightest plans or talking about making plans elevates our collective blood pressure.

We watch people on social media who document their trips to the parks, meaning we watch other people have fun, just so we can have fun through some sort of virtual osmosis.

Now we can look forward to having our own fun.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.