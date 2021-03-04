CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message “The Word Became Flesh”, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m. If attending in person, masks are required; Small Group Bible Study, Nehemiah Code, 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Kingdom Kids, preschool through fifth grade, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, sixth through 12th grade, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Worship service in sanctuary, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Confirmation Class, 10:45 a.m.; Youth Group. 6 p.m.

Monday: Young-ish, 6 p.m.; Celebrate Recovery, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.; Media Team meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Staff Parish Relations meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Soul Sisters Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, Men’s Bible Study, Lenten Bible Studies and activities, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Emmaus, noon; UMW Executive meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.; Confirmation Class Movie Night, 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “What Jesus Said About Judging”, 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Commission meetings, 6:30 p.m.; General Board meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth Groups, first through fifth grades and sixth thorough 12th grades, 6:30 p.m..; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study at Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.