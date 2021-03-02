SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Jean Wilderman won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle Feb. 24 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker took second and Maybelle Bowen finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Albert Spor won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn finished in second place while Bob Baker took third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Cindy Klaus took first place in one table of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Chuck Evans took second and Alva Burch finished in third place.

D.A.R.

The regular meeting of the William Wilson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution me at 7 p.m. on Jan. 21 at First American Title.

The meeting was called to order by the Regent, Dixie Drake, who welcomed the members and guest. The scripture was given by Marion Nolan. The Pledge of Allegiance, led by Ellen Eichhorn, was recited by the members. The American’s Creed was recited in unison. Drake reported on the President General’s message and Carley Hazelton gave the National Defense Report. The National Committee report was given by Hazelton also.

The program, given by Eichhorn, was titled “America’s First Architect”.

The minutes of the Oct. 15, 2020 meeting were approved as read. Nothing was reported in the communications and bills. In unfinished business, volunteer hours were discussed, with 550 hours being reported.

The DAR Santa Fe Trail markers, as discussed by Drake, will not be moved. The expenditure is too costly for the DAR William Wilson Chapter to relocate the makers to their appropriate locations. Hazelton made a motion that the trail markers not be moved. The motion carried.

In new business, the next meeting for the chapter will be moved to Feb. 25. The KSDAR State Conference will be April 22-24. a motion was made by Nolan to elect Hazelton as a delegate to the State Conference. The motion carried.

A motion was made by Hazelton to reinstate Dana Pfanenstiel as a member of the William Wilson Chapter. The motion carried.

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presents the William Wilson chapter with an “Achievement award Level 2” (2019).

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 at First American Title, 417 N. Eighth St. The program will be on “Finney County Economic Development” by Lona DuVall. There will also be a National Committee report on conservation.

The meetings adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

Ellen Eichhorn, Recording Secretary