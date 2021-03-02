SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

BUILDING and SERVICE CLOSURES: This is a great time to remind everyone that we will announce weather-related closures on both local radio and western Kansas TV stations -ABC, CBS & NBC. We will also post closure notices on our Facebook pages. Thankfully our forecast looks spring like for the next few days.

NOW HIRING – at Finney County Transit, we are still looking to add a couple of part-time CDL drivers with a passenger endorsement to our team.

TAX TIME is here. IRS certified RSVP volunteers are providing free income tax filing services again this year. This service is open to all, not just to senior citizens. Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, this will be a drop-off type service again this year. For more information, call Marty or Annette at 275-5566.

CANASTA is our newest activity. We will be playing on Fridays at 1 p.m. Please join us. We will be refreshing ourselves on the game the first 2-3 weeks.

ON THE HORIZON:

On Friday, March 5, we have the Senior Association Dinner & Meeting at 6 p.m. Our entertainment is Keith Downer.

Silver Brushes painting returns next Monday, March 8, at 12:45 p.m. Please call Della to sign up.

Like it or not, we will spring forward on March 14. Don’t forget to set your clocks.

We are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 - make sure to wear your green that day.

March 26 is our monthly breakfast (waffle bar) at 8:30 a.m. We will also have lots of fun/goof-off activities and events all day long. Make sure to call Della at 272-3620 to sign-up for the breakfast.

.FYI:

Masks are still required to come into Senior Center and the Transit Center and to ride the bus. While eating and drinking at the Senior Center, you may remove your mask.

We do want everyone to stay healthy, so: Please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain 6-feet social distancing whenever possible.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, March 3: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance to the musical stylings of DJ Larry ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 4: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 5: Nurse, 10:30 a.m.; CANASTA, 1 p.m.; Senior Association Covered Dish Supper & Meeting. 6 p.m.

Monday, March 8: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Silver Brushes Painting class, 12:45 p.m.; 1:00 Bridge; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand. 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; 4:00 Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance along with The Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, March 3: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed veggies and ice cream.

Thursday, March 4: General Tso’s chicken, fried rice, egg roll, oriental veggies and fruit.

Friday, March 5: Tortilla-crusted Tilapia fish filet, baked potato with sour cream, broccoli and fruit.

Monday, March 8: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and Oreo.

Tuesday, March 9: Connie’s homemade chili with crackers, cornbread muffin, baby carrots with ranch dressing and pudding.

Wednesday, March 10: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and ice cream.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.