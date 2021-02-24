SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle Feb. 10 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith took second place while Robin McLinn finished in third.

SENIOR CENER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith finished in second and Albert Spor took third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Alva Burch took first place in one table of Senior Center pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Fineny County. Sheryl Holiman took second and Robin McLinn finished n third place.

HAPPY HUSTLERS 4-H CLUB

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club was called to order in the grandstand meeting room at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, by club President Elly Murrell. Secretary Lauren Gigot took roll. Roll call was “Name someone you love,” with19 members answering.

There were two guests as well, Janet Harkness (4-H agent) and Jennifer LaSalle (FAC’s agent).

The 4-H Pledge and Pledge of Allegiance were led by Paxton Alexander as well as Kinley Unruh. 4-H Council representatives from the club announced that the theme for the upcoming fair would be “No place like 4-H.” Also the council had decided to continue the Barnyard Olympics as they did last year. Club leader Karen Murrell congratulated those who had participated in the 4-H Club days earlier that month.

There was no unfinished business. In new business, the club moved to have an exchange meeting with the Beacon Boosters 4-H club in April. That motion passed. Next, it was moved that the club have a potato bar at the March meeting. The motion failed. It was then moved that the motion depicting that the club would have a potato bar was to be referred to a committee. A committee was then set up consisting of those in the club that were a part of the cooking project.

For the program, Mason and Molly Roark gave a project talk on their Holland Lop rabbits. Grady and Grayson Gleason read a poem called “My Brother has a Habit.” Song Leader Meara Bergstrom gave a talk on the historical significance of the Wabash Cannonball for music appreciation. The club then sang “Happy Birthday” to the club members with birthdays in February. Lastly Recreation leaders Cameron Barrett and Lily Koksal lead the club in a quick game of Simon Says.

The next meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H club will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 7. The location is undecided.

Grady Gleason, Reporter

BEACON BOOSTERS 4-H CLUB

The Jan. 25 Beacon Boosters business meeting was called to order at 6:15 p.m. at the Finney County Extension office by president Baylee Hutcheson.

Roll call was name your favorite animal. Those in attendance were: Maggie Deal, Baylee Hutcheson, Jarica Hutcheson, Kiley Kilgore, Kolter Kilgore, Kaylei Marez, Brogan Sperry and Rustin Sperry. Audie Torres, Chelsea Torres and Lexi Torres were excused. There were six parents present.

The Flag Salute was done as a group and 4-H Pledge was led by Rustin Sperry.

The first recreation was led hosted by Kolter Kilgore, as 4-Hers participated in a game, Left-Right-Center.

The December 2020 Meeting Minutes were read and Approved as read.

Brogan Sperry gave the treasurer’s report and said a total of $1,456.77 is in the Beacon Booster account. The Reporter’s Report was summited to the Garden City Telegram, the Extension Office, and posted on Facebook by Kiley Kilgore. Jarica Hutcheson talked about why it is important to listen to the president during the parliamentarian report.

Finney County Council: 2021 Fair theme ideas were discussed and the club came up with “A time to remember”. Baylee Hutcheson did not have a Jr. Leader’s/Ambassador’s report. Tammy Hutcheson discussed deadline to sign up for Club Days is Jan. 27 in the community leader’s report.

Activity 2 was led by Maggie Deal, and 4Hers participated in a letter game. Kaylei Marez had a January Birthday

In old business, 4-Hers discussed Kansas 4-H foundation, no new information. In new business: 4Hers discussed promoting 4H, Jarica Hutcheson moved that the club wear 4H shirts on Wednesday this week to promote 4H, Kaylei Marez seconded. The March meeting will be the club exchange party, 4Hers will have a bowling party with the Happy Hustlers.

The gavel was passed to Vice President Jarica Hutcheson, the program was “How to make a Tic Tock” presented by Jarica Hutcheson and Baylee Hutcheson. The Hutchesons were thanked for being the host this month.

The next Beacon Booster meeting will be Feb. 22 at approximately 6:15 p.m. at the 4-H building.

There was a motion to adjourn meeting at 7:11 p.m. by Maggie Deal and seconded by Rustin Sperry.

Respectfully submitted,

Kiley Kilgore, Secretary

Baylee Hutcheson, President