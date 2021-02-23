SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING: We continue our efforts to keep things as safe as possible here; we are still wearing masks and practicing social distancing at the Center and at Transit. We also have lots of hand sanitizer available for you to use. We continue to be super diligent with the cleaning of our buildings and the buses.

If you haven’t been to a dance in 2021 yet, join us this week; dancing to the Moonshiners on Wednesday night.

We are mailing the March/April Senior Center Newsletters this week. The March menu and March & April activities are part of the newsletter. It will also be posted on our webpage: https://finneycountyseniorcenter.org/

Planning ahead in March:

The Finney County Senior Association will be having their March dinner/meeting on Friday, March 5, at 6 p.m. Call Della at 272-3620 to sign up for Silver Brushes paint class with Patti on Monday, March 8 at 12:45 p.m..

We are celebrating National Bubble Week, the week of March 8. We will top off the week with a Bubble Blowing Contest on Friday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m..

Bingo is coming up on March 4 at 10:30 a.m..

A cardio drumming class is coming to the Center on March 16 at 5:15 p.m.. We are calling the class “Oh, Drum-mit”. The class will meet on Tuesday and Thursday at 5:15 p.m.. Class size is limited to 10, so call Della today to sign-up. There is a great description of this exercise class in the newsletter in Patti’s column. We provide the music, the drum sticks, super large exercise balls, stands for the ball and a chair for you to sit on. Watch for more info on Facebook and our website, too.

Last but not least, we are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 with green ice cream floats at 12:30 p.m..

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodities Distribution, 11 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with the Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 25: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; SkipBo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26: Nurse, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27: Quilts of Valor Sewing Group

Monday, March 1: National Peanut Butter Day: Make Peanut Butter, 11:30 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3: Completely Unraveled 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 a.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with DJ Larry ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cookie.

Thursday, Feb. 25: Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce, green beans, breadstick and fruit.

Friday, Feb. 26: Salmon patty, seasoned roasted baby red potatoes, corn and fruit.

Monday, March 1: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots and fruit.

Tuesday, March 2: Homemade chicken noodle soup, crackers, Swiss cheeseburger on a bun, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing and pudding.

Wednesday, March 3: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed veggies and ice cream.

Don’t forget to sign up for your COVID-19 vaccination!

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.