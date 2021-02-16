SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

BUILDING and SERVICE CLOSURES: Wow is it still cold outside this week, -11 as I am wrapping up the details for this week’s column. Stay warm and stay safe, please. We were closed earlier this week because of the weather. We also decided to postpone morning activities on Tuesday due to such low temperatures. We did announce these weather-related closures on both local radio and western Kansas TV stations -ABC, CBS & NBC. We also posted closure notices on our Facebook pages. With the very frigid forecasts this week, please check at 272-3620 to make sure we are here before you head to 907 N. 10th St.

NOW HIRING: Finney County Transit is still looking to add a couple of part-time CDL drivers with passenger endorsement to our crew. We also will be needing a driver for our Senior Center trips in the springtime. The Senior Center is hiring a part-time kitchen aid to assist with Friendship Meals at the Center and with Meals on Wheels. This position is expected to be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A valid driver’s licenses is required and you must be able to lift 50 pounds regularly.

TAX TIME is here, again. IRS certified RSVP volunteers will once again be providing free income tax filing services this year. This service is open to all, not just to senior citizens. Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, this will be a drop-off type service again this year. For more information, call Marty or Annette at 275-5566.

COMPUTERS AVAILABLE: We do have a six-station computer lab at the Senior Center. Our printers are not working right now, but that problem should be resolved this week. This is a great place to come and schedule your COVID-19 vaccine with the Finney County Health Department. We are generally here from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

ON THE HORIZON:

Quilts of Valor will be presenting beautiful handmade quilts to Veterans on Friday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.

We are celebrating our U.S. Presidents with Cherry Pie Ala Mode on Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m.

This month’s Commodity Distribution will be on February 24 at 10 a.m.

FYI: Masks are still required to come into Senior Center and the Transit Center and to ride the bus. All bus rides are free now and through June 30, 2021. This is a great time to try us out.

While eating and drinking at the Senior Center, you may remove your mask. We do want everyone to stay healthy, so: Please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six feet social distancing whenever possible.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Feb. 17: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with The Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19: Nurse, 10:30 a.m.; Music by Al Miller, 11:30 a.m.; Legal Aide (appointment required), 1 p.m.; Quilts of Valor Presentation, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 22: Chop Down the Cherry Tree/Pie-Ala-Mode, 12:30 p.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodities Distributed, 10 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with the Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Feb. 17: Garlic shrimp over white rice, sliced carrots, cherry tomatoes and ice cream.

Thursday, Feb. 18: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, peas and Oreo cookie.

Friday, Feb. 19: Beer-battered cod filet, scalloped potatoes, green beans and fresh apple.

Monday, Feb. 22: Goulash, cauliflower with cheese sauce, breadstick and fruit.

Tuesday, Feb. 23: Ham and pinto beans, corn muffin, cherry tomatoes and ice cream.

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cookies.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.