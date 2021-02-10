SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on Feb. 3 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker took second and Jean Wildeman finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor finished in second place and Leo Smith took third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Sheryl Holiman won first place in one table of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Donna Morris took second and Leo Smith finished in third place.

If interested in joining in on these games or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

SHERLOCK STRIVERS 4-H CLUB

December 2020

The December meeting of the Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club was held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Holcomb Elementary School.

The meeting was called to order by Adison George. Members were reminded to enroll online by Dec. 15, or they will have to pay their own enrollment fee.

The club voted to sale cookie dough for a fund raiser.

Because of the change in the schedule for the Garden City Christmas Parade, members voted to not have a float this year.

The club decided to do a skit for 4-H Club Days. Abby Elam and Kayla and Adison George will look for a skit for the members to do.

Meeting was adjourned.

January 2021

The January meeting of the Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club was held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, at Hard Rock Lanes Bowling Alley. 4-H members bowled before having the meeting.

After bowling the meeting was called to order by President Adison George.

Taylor Knoll reported that the club collect and delivered 600 pounds of non-perishable food items to the Emmaus House for our community service project. Members signed Thank You notes for the businesses that helped collect food.

Club members were reminded that 4-H requirements for exhibiting at the county fair started over in October.

Details for the Cookie Dough Fund raiser were discussed. The club will sell cookie dough from Feb. 14 until March 7.

Skit practice for 4-H Days will be at 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Knoll’s shop.

Meeting was adjourned.

Submitted by

Kayla George, Reporter