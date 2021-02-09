SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

BUILDING and SERVICE CLOSURES: Wow is it cold outside this week. Stay warm and stay safe, please. This is a great time to once again, remind everyone that per our policy, all Finney County Committee on Aging services and buildings are closed when Garden City USD 457 is closed due to bad weather. This includes Finney County Transit and all bus services and the Senior Center; all activities and meal services. We will announce weather-related closures on both local radio and western Kansas TV stations -ABC, CBS & NBC. We will also post closure notices on our Facebook pages. With the very frigid forecasts this week, please check to make sure we are here.

NOW HIRING: Finney County Transit is still looking to add a couple of part-time CDL drivers with passenger endorsement to our crew. We also will be needing a driver for our Senior Center trips in the springtime. The Senior Center is hiring a part-time kitchen aid to assist with Friendship Meals at the Center and with Meals on Wheels. This position is expected to be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. A valid driver’s licenses is required and you must be able to lift 50 pounds regularly.

TAX TIME is here, again. IRS certified RSVP volunteers will once again be providing free income tax filing services this year. This service is open to all, not just to senior citizens. Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, this will be a drop-off type service again this year. For more information, call Marty or Annette at 275-5566.

ON THE HORIZON:

Feb. 16 is our monthly Rise & Shine Breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by our annual Mardi Gras Party at 12:30 p.m.. Make sure to call Della at 272-3620 to sign-up for the breakfast.

Quilts of Valor will be presenting beautiful handmade quilts to Veterans on Feb. 19 at 1 pm.

We are celebrating our Presidents with Cherry Pie Ala Mode on Feb. 22.

Commodity Distribution will be on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

FYI: Masks are still required to come into Senior Center and the Transit Center and to ride the bus. All bus rides are free now and through June 30, 2021. This is a great time to try us out.

While eating and drinking at the Senior Center, you may remove your mask. We do want everyone to stay healthy, so: Please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six feet social distancing whenever possible.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance to Craig Stevens ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12: Nurse. 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 15: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8:30 Rise & Shine Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.; Mardi Gras Party, 9:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with The Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Homemade beef vegetable soup, ham and cheddar cheese sandwich, celery sticks with peanut butter and fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 11: Chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes, green beans and ice cream.

Friday, Feb. 12: Chili cheese hot dog on a bun, chips, corn and fruit.

Monday, Feb. 15: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and fruit.

Tuesday, Feb. 16: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, broccoli and fruit.

Wednesday, Feb. 17: Garlic shrimp over white rice, sliced carrots, cherry tomatoes an ice cream. Valentine Party, 12:30 p.m.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.