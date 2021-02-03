SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Albert Spor won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn took second while Bob Baker finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Albert Spor took first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Carol Klaus finished in second and Alva Burch took third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.