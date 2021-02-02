SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

BUILDING and SERVICE CLOSURES:

This is a great time to remind everyone that per our policy, all Finney County Committee on Aging services and buildings are closed when Garden City USD 457 is closed due to bad weather. This includes Finney County Transit and all bus services and the Senior Center; all activities and meal services. We will announce weather-related closures on both local radio and western Kansas TV stations -ABC, CBS and NBC. We will also post closure notices on our Facebook pages. If the weather is frightful, please check before coming in or going to a bus stop.

NOW HIRING – at Finney County Transit, we are still looking to add a couple of CDL drivers with passenger endorsement to our crew. We need both City Link route and Mini-Bus drivers. We also will be needing a driver for our Senior Center trips in the springtime. Call 272-3626 for more information.

TAX TIME is approaching. IRS certified RSVP volunteers will once again be providing free income tax filing services this year. This service is open to all, not just to senior citizens. Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, this will be a drop-off type service again this year. For more information, call Marty or Annette at 275-5566.

ON THE HORIZON:

On Friday, Feb. 5, we have the Senior Association Dinner and meeting at 6 p.m. Donna Gerstner will be providing our entertainment.

We are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a party on Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m..

Feb. 16 is our monthly breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by our annual Mardi Gras Party at 12:30 p.m.. Make sure to call Della at 272-3620 to sign-up for the breakfast.

We are celebrating our Presidents with Cherry Pie Ala Mode on Feb. 22.

FYI: Masks are still required to come into Senior Center and the Transit Center and to ride the bus. All bus rides are free now and through June 30, 2021. This is a great time to try us out.

While eating and drinking at the Senior Center, you may remove your mask. We do want everyone to stay healthy, so: Please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six-feet social distancing whenever possible.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Feb. 3: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Senior Voice Committee, 11:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance to the musical stylings of our very own local, Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5: Nurse, 10:30 a.m.; Senior Association Covered Dish Supper and meeting, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6: Quilts of Valor / National Sewing Day, 9 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 8: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Feb. 3: Sloppy Joe on a bun, Au Gratin potatoes, sliced carrots and fresh orange.

Thursday, Feb. 4: Chicken Kiev, baked potato with sour cream, green beans and ice cream.

Friday, Feb. 5: Open-face hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, cauliflower and fruit.

Monday, Feb. 8: BBQ shredded pork on bun, scalloped potatoes, peas and Grandma’s Cookie.

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Chicken fajita on tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, salsa and sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit.

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Homemade beef vegetable soup, ham and cheddar cheese sandwich, celery sticks with peanut butter and fruit.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.