Garden City Telegram

Five years ago, TechCrunch predicted that in 2021 checkbooks, cash, credit cards and passwords would be entirely replaced by digital magic. Well, that didn't happen. But we can see the advantages of eliminating them (especially passwords).

The new recommendations for postmenopausal use of the bone-building medications called bisphosphonates say they too should be gone in five years - from your medication regimen, that is. JAMA has released a "Patient Page" that outlines the latest findings on using the medications to halt the bone deterioration of osteoporosis and reduce the 1.5 million related fractures every year. The fractures lead to more than half a million hospitalizations, over 800,000 emergency room visits and the placement of 180,000 folks in nursing homes.

The risks associated with the medications include loss of blood supply to the jawbone (rare) and fracture of the thighbone. Necrosis of the jawbone often happens after an invasive dental procedure (ask about stopping the med before such work is done). Fracture of the thigh bone becomes more likely after taking the meds for five years. So, stopping the medication before that maximizes benefits (they're substantial) while minimizing risk. That's especially true if you also adopt bone-protecting lifestyle habits, such as doing strength-building exercise two or three times a week; jumping 20 times morning and night if your doc agrees; eating calcium-rich foods such as dark leafy greens, canned salmon, and fortified soy products; and making sure to get 1,000-1,200 milligrams of calcium daily from food and 600-800 IU of vitamin D daily through foods and supplements.

Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of "The Dr. Oz Show," and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into "The Dr. Oz Show" or visit www.sharecare.com.

Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.