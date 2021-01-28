HINTS FROM HELOISE

Garden City Telegram

Dear Heloise: In the past I had difficulty cleaning the inside of my glass fireplace screen. It gets coated with sooty residue from the burning of wood. Some of this is very hard to remove. I had tried many chemicals, even industrial grade cleaners. They did not work well. Then a friend suggested the following:

Wet the glass with a sponge soaked in water. Then put a soaked sponge in the ashes from the fireplace and apply them to the glass and scrub. Most of the soot and residue will come off immediately. Hard ashes need more applications. There may be an area around the edge of the glass that requires some scraping with a razor blade or putty knife, especially if the glass hasn't been cleaned in a while. - Bruce R., Garden City, Kan.

SEND A GREAT HINT TO:

Heloise

P.O. Box 795001

San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001

Fax: 1-210-HELOISE

Email: Heloise@Heloise.com

NEW SCAM, OLD SCAMMERS

Dear Heloise: There is a new scam going around. Someone calls or emails and tells you that your bank's routing and account number have been lost due to a malfunction of a computer. They want you to hand over that information or you won't receive you Social Security check (or stimulus check). They may say they are from some government agency, but they're not! This is merely another attempt to cheat you by using threats to get personal information. Do not give them any information at all; just hang up.

Connected to this type of scam is one where someone calls and says you were underpaid on your stimulus check. They'll ask you to send back the money you received so they can issue a larger amount, which they claim is due to you. It can be any amount from $1,000 to $2,000. Don't send them anything. They're trying to cheat you out of your stimulus money. Just hang up. - Donald H., New York

MASK REMINDER

Dear Heloise: Since we've had to wear masks, as a reminder to use mine, I have a mask hanging on the inside of my front door's doorknob. - M.E.B., Houston, Texas

M.E.B., I like to keep several in my glove compartment in the car and a couple clean ones in my purse. This way, if I forget to bring one along with me, I have them right at hand. - Heloise

VINEGAR MYTH BUSTER

Dear Heloise: Sponging vinegar on a sunburn will only make you smell like a salad. It has been shown to have no effect in helping heal a sunburn. Use sunblock to protect your skin.

Adding vinegar to the water when making hard boiled eggs does not make them easier to peel. The older the egg, the easier it is to peel.

Adding vinegar to your wash load does not set the colors. Not in today's clothing dyes.

Adding vinegar to the water when poaching eggs will not help keep the whites from running. When poaching an egg, remember that the fresher the egg the more likely it will hold its shape rather than spreading out in the pan. - Betty J., St. Paul, Minn.

Distributed by King Features Syndicate Inc.