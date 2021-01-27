SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on Jan. 20 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker finished in second place and Leo Smith took third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor took second while Bob Baker finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Leo Smith took first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker took second place and Cindy Klaus finished third.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272.3620.

BEACON BOOSTERS 4-H CLUB

The Dec. 21 Beacon Boosters Business Meeting was called to order at 7:15pm by President Baylee Hutcheson at the Hutcheson Hacienda.

Those in attendance were: Maggie Deal, Baylee Hutcheson, Jarica Hutcheson, Brogan Sperry, Rustin Sperry, Kaylei Marez, Audie Torres, Chelsea Torres, and Lexi Torres. There were seven parents present.

There was no official activity as part of the meeting agenda. 4-Hers participated in the following activities prior to the business meeting being called to order: “Christmas Star” gazing and making cards, for each month of 2021, for residents of Garden Valley Retirement Village as a service project, and holiday gift exchange.

The Flag Salute was led by Baylee Hutcheson and 4-H Pledge was led by Baylee Hutcheson.

The November 2020 meeting minutes were read and approved as read. Treasurer Report by Brogan Sperry reported a balance of $1555.89

The Reporter’s Report was submitted to the Garden City Telegram, the Extension Office, and posted on Facebook by Jami Kilgore (Parent Night). Jarica Hutcheson gave a Parliamentarian Report on the importance of discussion after a motion and second.

Baylee Hutcheson reported that the pillows were donated for the county sewing project, as requested by Jennifer LaSalle, during her Finney County Council meeting report. In the Jr. Leader’s/Ambassador’s report, Baylee Hutcheson reported that Ambassadors had not met.

In the Community Leaders report, Tammy Hutcheson reported that Baylee Hutcheson had been elected as president of the Finney County 4-H Council. 4-H Days will be Feb. 6, 2021, and she reminded families to get their 4-H enrollments finalized, and asked for Fair 2021 themes (‘Merica, Creative Activities & A Magical Year).

Kolter Kilgore has a December birthday, but was excused. Maggie Deal led the club in a few games of “Telehone”, in activity 2.

In old business, the club still has not received Kansas 4-H Foundation information.

In new business, it was moved by Maggie Deal and second by Jarica Hutcheson to elect Kiley Kilgore by unanimous ballot to the last Finney County Council representative for Beacon Boosters. Motion passed.

The gavel was not passed from President Baylee Hutcheson to Vice President Jarica Hutcheson, as there was no program.

The next Beacon Booster Meeting will be at approximately 6:15pm. on Jan. 25. The location and method of delivery yet to be determined.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:50pm.

Respectfully Submitted,

Kiley Kilgore, Secretary

Baylee, Hutcheson, President