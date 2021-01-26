SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

NOW HIRING – at Finney County Transit, we are still looking to add a couple of CDL drivers with passenger endorsement to our crew. We need both City Link route and Mini-Bus drivers. We also will be needing a driver for our Senior Center trips in the springtime.

TAX TIME is approaching. RSVP volunteers will once again be providing free income tax filing services this year. This will be a drop-off type service again this year, due to COVID-19. For more information, call Marty or Annette at 275-5566.

ON THE HORIZON:

Be sure and sign up for the Silver Brushes painting class on Feb. 1 at 12:45 p.m.

Bingo is coming up on Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m., $1/card and no limit.

On Friday, Feb. 5, we have the Senior Association Dinner and Meeting at 6 p.m. Donna Gerstner will be providing our entertainment.

We are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a party on Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 is our monthly breakfast, at 8:30 a.m., followed by a Mardi Gras Party at 12:30 p.m.

We are celebrating our Presidents with Cherry Pie Ala Mode on Feb. 22.

FYI: Masks are required to come into Senior Center and the Transit Center and to ride the bus. All bus rides are free now and through June 30, 2021. This is a great time to try us out.

While eating and drinking at the Senior Center, you may remove your mask. We do want everyone to stay healthy, so: Please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six-feet social distancing whenever possible.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Jan. 27: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodities, 10 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance to the music provided by DJ Larry Vogel ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29: Nurse, 10:30 a.m.; Kansas Day Jeopardy, 11:15 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30: Quilts of Valor, 9 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 1: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Silver Brushes Painting, 12:45 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Decorating Valentines for Tree, 10:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; 11:30 Senior Voice Committee, 11:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance TBA, 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Jan. 27: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed vegetables and ice cream.

Thursday, Jan. 28: Ham and asparagus roll-up, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and fruit.

Friday, Jan. 29: BBQ shredded pork on bun, scalloped potatoes, peas and Grandma’s Cookie.

Monday, Feb. 1: Chicken spaghetti, lima bean, breadstick and Oreo cookies.

Tuesday, Feb. 2: Connie’s homemade chili with crackers, cornbread muffin, baby carrots with ranch dressing and pudding.

Wednesday, Feb. 3: Sloppy Joe on a bun, au gratin potatoes, sliced carrots and fresh orange.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.