Exercise snacking

In March 2019, Hot Springs, Arkansas, hosted the "First Ever World's Shortest Zero K St. Patrick's Day Race." The 299-foot-long course was one foot shorter than the notorious Wacky Florida Keys Cow Key Channel Bridge Run that stretches 300 feet!

They might be on to something. Turns out exercise snacking can be a great solution to the health woes that come from sitting for extended periods of time. Prolonged sitting not only makes your glutes saggy, hips stiff, lower back sore and your mood gloomy, it increases your risk for cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and blood clots in the legs.

So what does it take to get your desk-work done, survive a commute or binge watch a program and still dodge health damage from sitting?

You can get a treadmill desk with a computer mounted on the front like Dr. Mike and stroll your way through your workday or "The Crown." But if that isn't your cuppa tea, a great way to fit physical activity into your day is to get it in short bursts of activity, aka exercise snacks, such as doing lunges or jumps for 60 seconds. Studies out of the University of British Columbia show that enjoying five bursts of intense activity daily, for 20 to 60 seconds each, effectively counters the health hazards of over-sitting. Combine that with 30-40 minutes of activity as many days a week as possible, and watch your numbers (weight, LDL cholesterol and blood pressure) go down and your energy and mood soar!

Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of "The Dr. Oz Show," and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.

