SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Maybelle Bowen won high in on table of Senior Center Pinochle Jan. 13 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wilderman finished second and Leo Smith took third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Leo Smith won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker took second place while Maybelle Bowen finished third.

If interested in joining these games or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.