HINTS FROM HELOISE

Garden City Telegram

Send a letter to yourself

Dear Heloise: I found a really great website; it is www.futureme.org. The idea is simple: You write yourself a letter in the form of an email that can include anything, really - goals you want to achieve, bad habits you want to leave behind, health goals you have, family and career aspirations, whatever you want to accomplish.

Future Me will then email you your letter in either one, three or five years. It's perfect for reflection and attainment. The basic service is free, but you can make a donation to the site if you'd like. You can also choose to post your letter publicly but anonymously to help others. - Jennifer T. in Virginia

Jennifer, fabulous idea to inspire and innovate! Best wishes! - Heloise

ORGANIZATION NATION

Dear Heloise: I always make a photocopy or at the very least take a picture with my phone of any checks that I mail off. - Hector V., San Antonio, Texas

Hector, with tax season right around the corner, this is a great idea! Thanks for the letter. - Heloise

EVERYONE NEEDS HELP

Dear Heloise: One group of people that has been often left out of the conversation of folks needing comfort and consolation as the result of the virus are the millions of men and women locked up in county jails and state and federal prisons.

Due to close confines, too many deaths amongst inmates and correction officers have occurred nationally, and family and friend visitations are canceled.

So, if you know of an incarcerated person, write and/or allow them to call collect. It is said that over 75% of most inmates have little to no outside contacts; let's change that status.

Thanks, Heloise. I think your readers will respond well to this. - Mike, via email

Mike, your email is an interesting one. People need hope, and if someone has made a mistake and hurt someone, they should serve time for that, but we shouldn't write that person off completely. People can and do change, and healing and forgiveness can go a long way.

Reaching out to people in prison is a good project for groups to research. - Heloise

RETURN ITEMS

Dear Readers: This is the week to do it. Do what? Return unwanted items to stores from the Christmas/Hannukah/Kwanzaa holidays. Companies are great for offering extended return windows, but let's not take advantage and ask for even more time. Get those packages back to the stores or postmarked in time -- usually Jan. 31 is the cutoff. - Heloise

P.S. Call the company; they may tell you to keep the item and they will credit your original form of payment anyway. Always ask, especially if the item is bulky/heavy/perishable.

WAX ON, WAX OUT

Dear Heloise: To get wax out of a wax warmer in one swoop, I place an empty toilet tissue holder in the wax when it is in liquid form. Then I let the wax cool and harden. The wax will cling and congeal around the cardboard holder and come out in one wiggle. - Sarah D. in New Mexico

Send a money-saving or time saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.

Distributed by King Features Syndicate Inc.