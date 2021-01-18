SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

Commodities to be distributed on Jan. 27

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

The Finney County Committee on Aging (FCCA) has their monthly board meeting this week, on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Room at the Senior Center. This board is appointed by the Finney County Commission and oversees both the Senior Center and Finney County Transit.

Masks are required to come into Senior Center and the Transit Center and to ride the bus. All bus rides are free, now and through June 30, 2021. This is a great time to try us out. Now Hiring - we are still looking to add a couple of CDL drivers with passenger endorsement to our crew. We need both City Link and Mini-Bus drivers. We also will be needing a diver for our Senior Center trips in the springtime.

While eating and drinking at the Senior Center, you may remove your mask. We do want everyone to stay healthy, so: Please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six-feet social distancing whenever possible.

Commodities will be distributed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. You must have a 2021 Commodities Card and you must call Della at 272-3620 before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 to reserve your food.

ON THE HORIZON:

On Jan. 29, we celebrate Kansas Day with a rousing game of Kansas Jeopardy.

Be sure and sign up for the Silver Brushes painting class at 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 1.

We celebrate Valentine’s Day with a party at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Feb. 16 is our monthly breakfast, at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Mardi Gras Party at 12:30 p.m.

We are celebrating our Presidents with Cherry Pie Ala Mode on Feb. 22.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Jan. 20: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training. 4 p.m.; Dance to the Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Root Beer Floats, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 25: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 26: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 27: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodities, 10 a.m.: Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance TBA, 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Jan. 20: Chicken Lo Mein, eggroll, oriental vegetables and lemon ice.

Thursday, Jan. 21: Homemade beef and vegetable soup, ham and cheddar cheese sandwich, celery sticks with peanut butter and fruit.

Friday, Jan. 22: Tuna casserole, green beans, breadstick and pudding.

Monday, Jan. 25: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots and fruit.

Tuesday, Jan. 26: Homemade chicken noodle soup, crackers, Swiss cheeseburger on bun, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing and pudding.

Wednesday, Jan. 27: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed vegetables and ice cream.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.