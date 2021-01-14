Garden City Telegram

More proof of the dangers of eating ultraprocessed foods

In the 2008 movie "Pineapple Express," Seth Rogen plays a process server on the run when, during an attempt to notify a drug kingpin of a court appearance, he accidentally witnesses a murder. Seems in that movie, nothing much good comes from serving up a process notice. Just like nothing much good comes from serving up ultraprocessed foods.

We've often warned that ultraprocessed foods filled with man-made chemicals, unhealthy fats, added sugars and stripped of healthful nutrients are a ticket to an older RealAge and a roster of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes and obesity. But that doesn't keep a lot of you from gobbling down mass-produced cookies, lunchmeats or sodas. More than half of American's calories come from ultraprocessed foods.

So here's even more evidence that you need to walk away - quickly - from packaged, processed foods and opt for fresh, whole, natural foods as often as possible. Italian researchers published a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition that followed more than 22,000 people 35 and older for around eight years. They found folks who ate a high amount of ultraprocessed foods had a 25% increased risk of death from any cause and a 58% increased risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases. In just eight years!

So, for the New Year - and a new you - start the process of serving yourself seven to nine servings a day of fruits and veggies, lean proteins from fish and poultry; water, tea and coffee for beverages; and only 100% whole grains.

Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of "The Dr. Oz Show," and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into "The Dr. Oz Show" or visit www.sharecare.com.

Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.