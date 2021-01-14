HINTS FROM HELOISE

Garden City Telegram

Dog toys

Hiya Heloise: I take one of those single socks (preferably cotton) and an old plastic pill bottle and add some pebbles and close it up. I tie the bottle up in the sock tightly.

My dog loves it - it even smells like me. We have fun and use up those lone socks. Shake, rattle and roll! - Judee H. in Ventura, Calif.

Hey, Judee! Great sustainability hint - aren’t we all looking for that these days? Repurpose, reuse and recycle. Readers, do you make toys for your pets from repurposed items around your home? Let us know! - Heloise

P.S. Remember, safety is always responsibility No. 1.

PET PAL

Dear Readers: For this week’s Pet Pal, we are revisiting Ke-Ke, Leo and LeEtta’s precocious Siamese cat, in Culbertson, Mont. Leo was working at home, as many of us are nowadays, and Ke-Ke just had to jump up on the desk and chase the cursor on the screen - such a silly girl!

To see Ke-Ke and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry and funny friend? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. - Heloise

PUPPY PULLER

Dear Heloise: If you have a new puppy, gently pull at his ears and tail. He will get used to it, and when he comes in contact will little children he will be less likely to nip. - Joan in Port Charlotte, Fla.

LET IT SNOW!

Dear Heloise: Three parts baking soda to one part regular foam - not gel - shaving cream mixed together by hand makes fun snow!

Kids love to do this, and it will make the house smell fresh and clean! - Mary J. in Tennessee

Mary, snow much fun! A couple of caveats: supervise young kids. The “snow” will smell fresh and minty, but it does not go in the mouth! And clear off the breakfast table and pack your patience - things are about to get messy.

Baking soda should be in everyone’s home; it’s a workhorse! Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand. I’ve compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints, hacks, recipes and helps into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001. Look for large boxes of baking soda in the laundry aisle for even more savings. - Heloise

BEST BLUSH

Dear Heloise: Because I have “mature skin” (I’m old, haha - hey, it’s a privilege!), I’ve found that a cream blush works great, and not just on my cheeks.

A smear goes on my lips, where I can blend it out for a light lip color.

A darker cream can work as a cheek contour to give the face more dimension.

To highlight the browbone, I daub a lighter shade here.

The bridge of my nose gets a light shade too, blended in well.

And if we go out fancy, a highlight on my collarbone and decolletage looks pretty.

As for cheek placement: on my natural cheek, right below my irises.

Cream blush is a versatile tool in my makeup bag. I recommend it to your readers! - Elizabeth G. in New Jersey

