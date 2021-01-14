CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message “Foundation Assessments…Life In The Spirit”, Galatians 5:16-26, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m. If attending in person, masks are required.

Wednesday: Youth Group, sixth through 12th grade, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service in sanctuary, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Confirmation Class, 10:45 a.m.; Stephen Minister Information meeting, 5 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Young-ish, 6 p.m.; Celebrate Recovery, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, noon; Outreach and Evangelism meeting, 5:45 p.m.; Trustees Committee meeting, 6 p.m.; Finance Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Soul Sisters Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Study, Zoom Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Emmaus, noon; Noon Circle, 12 p.m.; Harder-Lee Circle, 2 p.m.

Friday: Stephen Minister Retreat.

Saturday: Stephen Minister Retreat; Saturday Night Light in Chapel, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “What Jesus Said About Anger”, 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Deacons meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 10 a.m.; Youth Group, first through fifth grades and sixth through 12th grades, downstairs, 6:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study at Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.