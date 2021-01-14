65th Anniversary

Garden City Telegram

Norman and Donna Christensen

Norman and Donna Christensen of Garden City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Jan. 28. Norman Christensen and Donna Froetschner were married on Jan. 28, 1956, in Ashland, Ks.

The couple have eight children: Steve and Lana Christensen, Janet and Kevin Stimatze of Garden City, KS, David and Christine Christensen of Holt, Mo., Sharon and Ron Weber of Hutchinson, KS., Connie and Chet Stumpf of Overland Park, KS., Judy and Don Sullivan of Bullard, Texas, Carolyn and Ray Villarreal of Greeley, CO., and Russell and Belinda Christensen of San Diego, CA. They have 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1106 Gillespie Pl., Garden City, KS, 67846.