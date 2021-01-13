SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle Jan. 6 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen finished second while Leo Smith took third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen took second place and Albert Spor finished in third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Alva Burch took first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Carol Klaus finished in second while Robin McLinn took third place.

If interested in joining in on these games or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

HAPPY HUSTLERS 4-H CLUB

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H club was called to order by President, Elly Murrell at 5:30 pm on Sunday, January 5. Roll call was “Name one of your personal goals you have set for this year,” and was taken by Secretary Lauren Gigot. Twenty-one members were present both on Zoom and in-person.

There was no new business. For old business, a motion was passed to participate in the County 4-H Club Days taking place in February.

Hailey and Kinley Unruh gave a demonstration on how to make homemade hot chocolate. For recreation the club did a Rock-Paper-Scissors contest.

The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the 4-H building.

Grady Gleason, Reporter