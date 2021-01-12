SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

Activities for everyone

WHAT’S HAPPENING: The safety of our guests and staff is of utmost importance to us. We are hopeful that the COVID-19 numbers in our community and southwest Kansas will begin to drop. Until then, we will keep things as safe as possible here; we are still wearing masks and practicing social distancing at the Center and at Transit. We also have lots of hand sanitizer available for you to use. We continue to be super diligent with the cleaning of our buildings and the buses. We plan to bring back more activities in 2021 and hope to get a few trips scheduled as the weather warms up. “Ride Free” continues on all of our transit buses through June 30, 2021. The Transit Center is closed on Monday, January 18 and the buses will not run that day.

This is a good time to remind you that the Senior Center is available to rent for parties, Birthdays, reunions, etc. Just call Della at 272-3620 for more information.

ON THE HORIZON:

On Jan. 22, we will be serving delicious root beer floats at 12:30 p.m..

Commodity distribution will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Make sure that you come see or call Della before then to get your 2021 commodities card. To receive commodities, we have to have proof of your household’s gross income and proof of Finney County residency.

On Jan. 29, we are celebrating Kansas Day with a game of Kansas Jeopardy.

Some February highlights are: Valentine Party on Feb. 12, Hot Breakfast and a Mardi Gras Party on Feb. 16 and Cherry Pie Ala Mode on Feb. 22.

I have been in contact with several health agencies, in an effort to secure COVID-19 vaccines to be given here at the Senior Center. It will be late winter before anything will happen. There just are not enough of the vaccines available for the general public to access them yet. Senior Citizens over age 75 will be the next priority in Finney County, after healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents are all vaccinated.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Jan. 13: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; SkipBo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15: Nurse, 10:30 a.m.; Music with Al Miller, 11:30 a.m.; Quilts of Valor Presentation, 1 p.m.; Legal Aide (appointment Required), 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 18: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Dance with Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Jan. 13: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and a cookie.

Thursday, Jan. 14: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, peas and fruit.

Friday, Jan. 15: Open-faced hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and fruit.

Monday, Jan. 18: Grilled chicken sandwich with Swiss cheese on a bun, seasoned roasted baby red potatoes, corn and fruit.

Tuesday, Jan. 19: Beef tips over rice, peas and Oreo cookie.

Wednesday, Jan. 20: Chicken Lo Mein, egg roll, oriental vegetables and lemon ice.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.