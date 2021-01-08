MURPHY'S LAW

By Patrick Murphy

A disgusting moment in our history

Our country is being attacked from the inside.

I’m watching what is usually a mundane event. After the presidential election, the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate count the Electoral College votes and certify the winner of the presidential election.

Instead, I am watching rioters storm the Capitol Building over some trumped-up propaganda the election was stolen.

Outgoing President Donald Trump encouraged and cajoled his supporters to come to the Capitol to protest the certification of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States, and they did, and they broke in, looted and stole property.

This is a sick and disgusting moment in our country’s history. There is no way to rationalize it, no way to justify it, no way to blame anyone but Trump and the Republicans who supported him.

During the attack on the Capitol, which is an attack on America and democracy, Republican after Republican issued statements admonishing the rioters, stating we should be better than this.

They have been nothing but lap dogs for Trump, and this is what they have wrought.

The world is watching us, and thinking how thankful they are they do not live in the United States, just as we used to watch coups in third world countries and think how thankful we are to live in a free, democratic country.

Not anymore.

While the Capitol was being overrun, Republicans pleaded with Trump to make a statement, telling rioters to stop the assault on our country. But it was Biden who first stepped to the podium, condemning the actions of these violent rioters and telling Trump to step up and protect our country.

Trump’s prolonged silence was noticeable. Could it be he was enjoying what he was seeing? He asked for this over and over again, and he got it.

Trump eventually tweeted a video that both incited the rioters while telling them to leave. “Election was stolen from us” (and he won in) “a landslide. But you have to go home now.” He called the election “fraudulent,” and said we need “peace,” but said he loved the rioters and called them “very special.”

These are not the words of someone who understands what he has wrought or has an ounce of regret or sadness over what is happening to this country.

If you are a regular reader of this column then you know I have not supported Trump’s racism, his lying, his lack of leadership or the way he has conducted himself.

I have lost subscribers and heard the pro-racism stance in disagreement with something else I wrote.

Those reactions say more about those people than it does me.

I do not care if you are a Republican or a Democrat or if you voted for Trump or not, we should all be sickened by what is happening in this country.

Our country is under siege, led by one man, but supported by those politicians who repeated Trump’s rhetoric and stood by him and carried out by those who put his words into action.

They did nothing when he told the country there would be a miracle and the coronavirus would just go away. They repeated his conspiracy theories the election was stolen from him, and did nothing when he said, “... You’ll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong. “Big protest in D.C. Jan. 6. Be there. Will be wild!”

He got what he wanted, and we are all lesser for it.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.