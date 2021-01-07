FROM ZOO TO YOU

By Kristi Newland

ABCs with an animal twist

To start off the new year with some stress-free fun, here’s an animal version of the ABCs that we’ve done.

A is for Alpaca with their fleece so fluffy and warm.

B is for Binturong whose young may smell like popcorn.

C is for Camel, one hump or two.

D is for Dragonflies so colorful to me and to you.

E is for bald Eagle. Conservation helped their population rebound.

F is for black-footed Ferrets, one of the most endangered animals around.

G is for Giraffe, each with a pattern of their own.

H is for Honeybee: queen, worker, or drone.

I is for Impala, an antelope that can jump ten feet high.

J is for Jaguar, the cat with the most powerful bite, oh my.

K is for Koala that eats eucalyptus leaves.

L is for Lemurs that live in Madagascar in trees.

M is for Monkeys; their tails show they’re not apes.

N is for Nautilus, a cephalopod with a shell spiral-shape.

O is for Octopus, an invertebrate that’s smart.

P is for Piranha, whose triangular teeth are sharp.

Q is for Quoll, to whom foxes and cane toads are hurdles.

R is for Reptiles, which includes lizards, snakes, and turtles.

S is for Sloth; they move slow and have curved claws.

T is for Takin; their size and strength give you pause.

U is for Umbrellabird that migrates up the mountains and down.

V is for Vulture; there are many different species world ‘round.

W is for Walrus, a large marine mammal with tusks that are white.

X is for Xerus, a small African ground squirrel that’s striped.

Y is for Yak wild in China, Nepal, and Tibet.

Z is for Zorilla; they look like odd skunks, you bet.

Now that we’ve done our animal ABCs, step outside, look around, come to the zoo, and see what you see. By the way, only some of the animals mentioned above reside at Lee Richardson Zoo.

Kristi Newland is the director of Lee Richardson Zoo.