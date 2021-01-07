CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message “Foundation Assessments…Life In Christ” giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m. If attending in person, masks are required.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service in sanctuary, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Confirmation Class, 10:45 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Media Team meeting, 6 p.m.; Celebrate Recovery, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, noon; Staff Parish Relations meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Office closed for staff retreat; New Covenant Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Study, Zoom Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Emmaus, noon; UMW Executives meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light in Chapel, 5:45 p.m.; Emmaus Community Gathering, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service with the message “When the Plan Comes Together”, Mark 1:1-14, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.

There is also a live feed of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women’s Group dinner, El Zarape, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir Practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men’s Group lunch at Ward’s Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “What Jesus Said About Purpose”, 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 10 a.m.; Youth Group, first through fifth grades and sixth through 12th grades, downstairs, 6:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study at Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.

Friday: Newsletter deadline; Church Directory deadline for additions and changes for 2021.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.