SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Leo Smith won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Dec. 28 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker finished in second and Albert Spor took third place.

Robin McLinn won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker took second place while Leo Smith finished in third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Leo Smith took first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Dec. 29 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen took second while Sheryl Holman finished in third place.

Albert Spor took first in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Alva Burch finished in second while Carol Klaus and Robin McLinn tied for third place.

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Jean Wildeman won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on Dec. 30 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn finished in second while Ruth Dunlap took third place.

If interested in joining in on these games or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.