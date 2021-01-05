SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

More activities coming in 2021

WHAT’S HAPPENING: We have left 2020 behind us and are ever hopeful that 2021 will see us return to a healthier normal, again. Until then, we will keep things as safe as possible here; we are still wearing masks and practicing social distancing at the Center and at Transit. We also have lots of hand sanitizer available for you to use. We continue to be super diligent with the cleaning of our buildings and the buses. We plan to bring back more activities in 2021 and hope to get a few trips scheduled as the weather warms up. “Ride Free” continues on all our buses through June 30, 2021.

Join us for BINGO at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Cards are $1 and you can play as many as you like.

We mailed the January-February Senior Center Newsletters last Wednesday. The January menu and activities are part of the newsletter. It is also be posted on our webpage: https://finneycountyseniorcenter.org/

PLANNING AHEAD:

The Finney County Senior Association will be having their January dinner/meeting on Friday, Jan. 8. Michael Gonzales will be singing to us and will help us celebrate the 86th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s birth. Michael, as Elvis, will also be entertaining us at noon on Friday, Jan. 8. Don’t miss out on this great entertainment and call us if you want to eat some tasty meatloaf and a baked potato that day.

On Jan. 22, we will be having Root Beer Floats at 12:30 p.m.. Yummy.

Commodity distribution will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Make sure that you come see Della before then to get your 2021 commodities card.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Jan. 6: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with the Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 7: TOPS. 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; SkipBo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8: Nurse, 10:30 a.m.; Elvis Presley’s Birthday Party with Michael Gonzales, 12:30 p.m.; Senior Association Supper, with Entertainment by Michael Gonzales, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 11: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 13: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Jan. 6: Goulash, broccoli with cheese, breadstick and pudding.

Thursday, Jan. 7: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and fruit.

Friday, Jan. 8: Meatloaf, baked potato, sour cream, cauliflower and fruit.

Monday, Jan. 11: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and fruit.

Tuesday, Jan. 12: Sloppy Joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, sliced carrots, sherbet and fruit.

Wednesday, Jan. 13: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cookie.

“Happy New Year!”

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.