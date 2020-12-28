SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Robin McLinn took first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Dec. 22 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker finished second and Vi Fry took third place.

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Maybelle Bowen won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle Dec. 23 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith took second place while Jean Wildeman finished third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Leo Smith won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker finished second and Albert Spor took third place.

If interested in joining in with these games or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

HAPPY HUSTLERS 4-H CLUB

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H club was called to order over Zoom by President Elly Murrell at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. Roll call was taken by Lauren Gigot. The theme was “Name your favorite Christmas movie.” Fifteen members were present. Committee report stated that at the time the Christmas Parade was cancelled, therefore we would not be decorating a float.

There was neither new or old business brought forth to the meeting. Karen Murrell, our 4-H leader, recognized the club members that had won awards at the achievement banquet. She also announced that the club had won a purple seal, as well as best decorated bulletin board.

The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 3. The location is undecided.

Grady Gleason, Reporter