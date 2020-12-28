SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

Looking ahead into 2021

WHAT’S HAPPENING: “As the New Year dawns, I hope it is filled with the promises of brighter tomorrows; Happy New Year.” We plan to bring back more activities in 2021 and hope to get a few trips scheduled as the weather warms up. I want to remind you that Finney County Transit (bus service) has free rides until June 30, 2021.

We will be mailing the January-February Senior Center Newsletters this week. The January menu and activities will be part of the newsletter. It will also be posted on our webpage: https://finneycountyseniorcenter.org/

Planning ahead: We will be closing at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. We will be closed for New Year’s Day on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

We have our Silver Brushes painting activity coming up at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4. You will need to call Della at 272-3620 to reserve your spot.

The Finney County Senior Association will be having their January dinner/meeting on Friday, Jan. 8. Michael Gonzales will be singing to us and will help us celebrate Elvis’ birthday. Michael, as Elvis, will be entertaining us on Friday, Jan. 8 at noon, too.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Dec. 30: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; no dance tonight.

Thursday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Toast, 11:45 a.m.; Senior Center and Transit close early, 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day - Senior Center and Transit closed.

Monday, Jan. 4: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Silver Brushes Painting, 12:45 p.m.; Bridge. 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Dance with the Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Dec. 30: Ham and asparagus roll-up, Au Gratin potatoes, cauliflower and fruit.

Thursday, Dec. 31: Chicken Kiev, baked potato with sour cream, green beans and ice cream.

Friday, Jan. 1: New Year’s Day - closed.

Monday, Jan. 4: BBQ shredded pork on a bun, scalloped potatoes, peas, Grandma’s Cookie.

Tuesday, Jan. 5: Ham and beans, corn muffin, pumpkin pie and vanilla ice cream.

Wednesday, Jan. 6: Goulash, broccoli with cheese, breadstick and pudding.

“Wishing you peace, good health, love & laughter in the New Year”.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.