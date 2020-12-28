HINTS FROM HELOISE

Garden City Telegram

Happy New Year!

Dear Readers: Tomorrow is New Year's Day. This federal holiday celebrates the beginning of each new year. After watching college football and finishing up those holiday leftovers, what's your plan for the year? Set some goals: big goals, small goals, quickie goals, long-term goals ... what's best for the family, and what's best for you!

Whatever your goals are, write them down and then go after them! Happy New Year, everybody! - Heloise

ORGANIZATION NATION

Dear Heloise: I keep a diary on my nightstand, and at the end of each day, I write down every single thing I accomplished that day, regardless of how insignificant it may seem. At the week's end, I realize I've done a lot! - Kathy E. in Ohio

Kathy, my mother, the OG Heloise (1919-1977) would agree: No task done is insignificant. And this is a great way to kick off the new year - a resolution to be more productive! Here's a Heloise virtual hug! - Heloise

EASY CLEAN THE DRAIN

Dear Heloise: I pack the drain in my kitchen sink with baking soda, add a couple generous pours (about 2 cups) of hot white vinegar over the baking soda, and then cover the drain with a cloth for 30 minutes. Then I rinse with hot water. - Ginny R. in Indiana

Ginny, these two love to work together, and they play nice; all those bubbles and pops! Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand.

I've compiled a collection of my favorite baking soda hints, hacks, recipes and helps into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It's easy. Visit www.Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents) envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001. Look for large boxes of baking soda in the laundry aisle for even more savings. - Heloise

SOCK SOLUTION

Dear Heloise: My husband works outside in the freezing weather, and of course keeping his toes warm is a concern.

I buy him knee-high stockings from the lady's department, and he layers them under his socks. A secret way to keep feet insulated! We don't tell the guys; they'd razz him for it! - Janie R. in North Dakota

CLEANING V. DISINFECTING

Dear Readers: In this age of COVID, our new normal, let's look at the difference between cleaning and disinfecting, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov):

- Cleaning with water and detergent removes dirt and germs. The risk of spreading infection is lowered.

- Disinfecting with a household disinfectant kills germs on the surface.

Disinfecting after cleaning can help lower the risk of spreading germs. - Heloise

CLEAN FAN

Dear Heloise: I slide a dedicated pillowcase over each blade of my ceiling fan and then pull it off. The dust slides into the case and not onto the floor. - Mary T. in Maine

DID YOU KNOW?

Dear Readers: A reversible coat will usually have the tag sewn inside a pocket. - Heloise

Distributed by King Features Syndicate Inc.