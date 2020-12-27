Horoscopes for December 27, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/27/20). Generate financial growth this year. Disciplined efforts earn outsized reward. Intuition inspires your creativity. Invent and organize a dreamy winter. Summer transitions broaden your view next summer, inspiring and energizing your physical moves. An epiphany reveals new options next winter. Preserve and conserve resources.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected conversations can yield extraordinary results. You may not see the benefits right away. Share your message and keep the door open.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized to make money, despite challenging conditions. You’re spurred to take action. Wheel and deal. Communication generates unexpected benefits. Promote and market.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Accept a challenge and a gift. Let your subconscious chip away at a personal issue. You don’t have the full picture. Clean messes. Keep your promises.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Recharge and refresh. Get quiet and listen. Observe what’s going on. Write what you imagine might happen. Speculate and envision. Discover hidden opportunities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Despite challenges, connection with friends provides perspective and shared strength. Support each other. The puzzle pieces begin to fall together. Solutions arise in conversation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can see where the breakdown is at work. Upgrade workplace technology or equipment. Make repairs. Communication is key. Work the numbers. Discover opportunities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory in new directions. Barriers block many roads. Things could get expensive. Connect with a wider network to find hidden solutions and potential.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain positive cash flow. Review account balances before considering new expense. Research before purchasing. Avoid risk or hassle. Discover a diamond in the rough.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Resolve an issue with your partner. Negotiate and compromise. Communication reveals hidden solutions. Avoid triggering insecurities or doubts. Listening is more powerful than speaking.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Solve a riddle with your health and work. You can see what doesn’t work. Adjust and adapt to shifting conditions. Make repairs to avoid expensive mistakes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Focus on love, beauty and romance, especially where missing. Envision it there. Imagine growth. Act to realize your vision. Surround the people you love with love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Allow for unscheduled fun with family. The house may be a mess, projects calling your name. Give in to spontaneous connection. Cook up something delicious.