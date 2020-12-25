MURPHY"S LAW

By Patrick Murphy

Hope for 2021

We have hope.

As we move into 2021, there is hope.

Hope enough COVID-19 vaccines soon will be available.

Hope a majority of people take the vaccine.

Hope the new year brings some sort of normalcy or at least a new normal.

When 2020 started, all I wanted was to get to spring, the start of baseball season and warmer weather.

At the end of 2020, I just want people to wear a mask, follow health guidelines and get vaccinated.

Those three things seem like the bare minimum we can do for one another, but they are so important.

I believe people show their true colors in times of trouble, and people have revealed themselves through this pandemic.

As an observer of people, it is truly fascinating to me to see how some have reacted to difficult times.

We have seen the best of people and the worst, and while the worst has been frustrating and, even made me wonder what is happening to us as a society, the best is heart-warming and gives me hope for the future.

The dawn of a new year is supposed to be a time for reflection, but also a time to reset ourselves and to set goals or resolutions.

I’m not a resolution-type-of-guy anyway, but really, who can make resolutions in such an unpredictable time?

I just want to be healthy and alive and have all the people I love be healthy and alive. Heck, I want everyone to be healthy and alive.

I don’t want this virus to take any more people away from their families and friends even though I know that wish won’t become true.

More people will get sick and more people will die from coronavirus because it is still deadly.

People still do not wear masks and do not socially distance, and that is not going to change just because the calendar flips to another year.

People do not change who they are overnight. More than 320,000 people in the United States have died, and if that doesn’t make people care more and take the right precautions, then nothing will.

People have taken sides. They are either on the side of doing what they can to slow the spread of the virus or doing nothing, sneering at those who do.

The science and medicine have been politicized to the detriment to all of us because when we choose our own personal beliefs over helping one another we are all diminished.

However, as daunting as it seems, to overcome all of that, I still cannot help but feel that better times are ahead of us.

Two companies have been approved to distribute the vaccine and more companies are working on it.

More and more people are getting the vaccination, which is what it will take - along with following the health guidelines - for us to get it under control.

There is hope because of the science and the medical professionals who have worked to bring us this vaccine and those who take care of us.

There is a lot of good to be found in those who continue to forge ahead despite hardships, and if they can get up every day and face an uncertain world head on, then we can find hope this virus will be controlled and hope for humanity that it will learn from this and we can all become a little better.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.