SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

Celebrating the holiday season

WHAT’S HAPPENING:

There is still time to give us a try for lunch this year. Lunch is served at noon. You may dine in or get your meal packaged up to take home and enjoy. We are the best buy in town for seniors. We ask only for a $3.50 donation for your lunch. If you are under age 60, the meal cost is $5.75. You can see the menu in this column each week. Looking ahead, next week has some truly delicious meals. The menu next week features: chicken spaghetti, homemade chili, ham and asparagus roll-up and Chicken Kiev. Just call 272-3620 and sign up with Leslie.

Commodities will be distributed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. You must have a 2020 Commodities Card, and you must call Della at 272-3620 before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 to reserve your food.

We are celebrating this holiday season at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. You are all invited to our Christmas Party. Patti and the Senior Voice Committee will have plenty of fun activities and games for everyone to enjoy. I would guess that there might be some tasty treats for you to enjoy as well.

Planning ahead for December: Finney County Transit and the Senior Center will close early on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m., after lunch is served. The last City Link route will run at noon. We will also be closed all day on Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Looking ahead, we will be closing at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve. We will be closed for New Year’s Day on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Dec. 23: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodities, 10 a.m.; Christmas Party, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; No dance tonight.

Thursday, Dec. 24: Blood Pressure Clinic, 11 a.m.; Senior Center and Transit Service closes at 1 p.m..

Friday, Dec. 25: Senior Center and Transit closed.

Monday, Dec. 28: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 29: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 30: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Toast, 11:45 a.m.; Senior Center and Transit closes at 1 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Dec. 23: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed vegetable and Oreo cookie.

Thursday, Dec. 24: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and Rice Krispy bar.

Friday, Dec. 25: Closed for Christmas Day.

Monday, Dec. 28: Chicken spaghetti, lima beans, breadstick and Oreo cookie.

Tuesday, Dec. 29: Connie’s homemade chili with crackers, corn bread muffin, baby carrots with ranch dressing and pudding.

Wednesday, Dec. 30: Ham and asparagus roll-up, Au Gratin potatoes, cauliflower and fruit.

Thursday, Dec. 31: Chicken Kiev, baked potato with sour cream, green beans and ice cream.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.