SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Albert Spot won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker finished in second while Robin McLinn took third place.

If interested in joining this game or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

BEACON BOOSTERS 4-H CLUB

The Nov. 22 of the Beacon Boosters 4-H Club’s business meeting was the “Parent Meeting” and was called to order at 6:15 p.m. by president Tammy Hutcheson (Baylee).

Those in attendance were: Maggie Deal, Baylee Hutcheson, Jarica Hutcheson, Kiley Kilgore, Kolter Kilgore, Kaylei Marez, Audie Torres, Chelsea Torres and Lexi Torres. Brogan Sperry and Rustin Sperry were excused. There were seven parents present.

The flag salute was led by Jimmy Deal (Maggie) and 4-H Pledge was led by Tammy Hutcheson (Baylee and Jarica). Recreation was hosted by Jimmy Deal (Maggie), with 4-Hers participating in a Penguin relay.

The October 2020 meeting minutes were read and approved as corrected. There was no treasurer report as Brogan Sperry was excused. The reporter’s report was summited to the Garden City Telegram, the Extension office, and posted on Facebook by Kiley Kilgore.

Shaun Hutcheson (Jarica) educated 4-Hers on the use of a gavel in the parliamentarian report. There was no report on the Finney County Council. There was no Junior Leader/Ambassador’s report by Baylee Hutcheson. Tammy Hutcheson discussed review of BB handbook in the community leaders report. Rustin Sperry celebrated a November birthday.

In old business, the 4-Hers discussed Kansas 4-H foundation, with no decision yet.

In new business, the 4-Hers discussed a holiday party and making Christmas cards for a nursing home. It was decided that the Beacon Boosters will have a Christmas party with a gift exchange and pizza. Joel Major (Kiley and Kolter) made a motion for the club to pay for the pizza, Jimmy Deal (Maggie) seconded the motion. The gavel was not passed due to no program.

There was a motion to adjourn the meeting by Maggie Deal and seconded by Joel Major (Kiley and Kolter at 6:38 p.m.

The next Beacon Booster meeting will beat 6 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Submitted by,

Jami Kilgore (Kiley Kilgore), Secretary

Tammy Hutcheson (Baylee, Hutcheson), President