CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message giving by Pastor Steve Ensz titled “I Am Coming Soon!”, Revelation 22, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m. If attending in person, masks are required.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service in sanctuary, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Confirmation Class, 10:45 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, noon.

Wednesday: Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Church office closes at noon.

Friday: Church office closed.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light in Chapel, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service with the message “When Joy Comes…In The Evening!”, Luke 2:22-40, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.

There is also a live feed of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women’s Group dinner, Pinky’s, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir Practice, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: New Year’s Eve.

Friday: Church office closed.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “Love Expressed in a COVID Christmas”, 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday: No classes.

Thursday: No morning Men’s Bible Study.

Friday: Church office closed.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 9 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses, 5 p.m.; Worship at Immanuel, Lakin, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Newsletter work time, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Church office closed. New Year’s Eve service, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Church office closed.

Saturday: Worship service, 5:30 p.m.; Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.