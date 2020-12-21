Horoscopes for December 21, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/21/20). Auspicious financial conditions bless your next year. Rake in a fat harvest with consistent discipline. Love flowers unexpectedly. Winter dreams come true, before summer transitions lead to a blossoming health and work phase. Realize plans next winter. Save and invest for home and family.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re a rising star on this Winter Solstice. The Sun joins Mercury in Capricorn today, for a month favoring career advancement. Stay focused.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy private Solstice rituals. Prepare for a month-long expansion phase under the Capricorn Sun. Plot your course and schedule. A challenge is making you stronger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Build for long-term stability. The next month, with the Sun in Capricorn, favors lucrative collaboration. Work together. Friends illuminate and brighten Winter Solstice.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional prizes inspire this Solstice. Deepen connection with your partner this month, with the Capricorn Sun and Mercury. Communicate, collaborate and create together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your terrain. Take action to energize your work, health and fitness under the Capricorn Sun this month. Savor Winter Solstice with a walk in nature.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance for shared profits. The Capricorn Sun and Mercury motivate words and action for family, romance and passions. Have fun with the ones you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy Winter Solstice with your partner. Savor domestic bliss. Enjoy a month-long homebody phase under the Capricorn Sun. Share good food, conversation and love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your physical health and work. Begin a flourishing month of creativity, communication and brilliant ideas, with both Sun and Mercury in Capricorn.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Mark this Winter Solstice with extra fun. The next four weeks, with the Sun in Capricorn, are good for making money. Wheel and deal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize home and family this Winter Solstice. You have an extra advantage this month, with both the Sun and Mercury in your sign. Take charge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Write and publish. Solstice communications flower. The Capricorn Sun shines on a month-long phase of completion, planning and preparation. Enjoy peaceful privacy. Meditate on possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — This Solstice flows silver. Collaborative efforts get satisfying results over the next month, with the Capricorn Sun. Your team is hot. Have fun with friends.