Horoscopes for December 20, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/20/20). Write a masterpiece this year. Faithful efforts generate satisfying creative results. Nurture physical health and fitness. Revise family plans. You’re in the spotlight this winter. Invent personal possibilities next summer, before new romance enchants. You’re back in the limelight next winter. Communication is your magic power.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Make profitable plans. Career opportunities multiply with Mercury in Capricorn. Discuss your ambition with family. Speak with influential people over the next three weeks.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork wins. Enter a three-week expansion phase with Mercury in Capricorn. Travel, research and education flourish for about three weeks. Broaden your horizons.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Grab an opportunity. Budget for growth. Enter a three-week financial management phase with Mercury in Capricorn. Get down to the practical work. Learn economics, hands-on.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand an exploration. A partnership phase begins with Mercury in Capricorn for three weeks. Collaborate on solutions. Share and reconnect. Weave some romance together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Contribute to grow shared accounts. Prioritize physical health, fitness and work, with Mercury in Capricorn. Work smarter and faster over the next three weeks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get into some fun and romance. Share your love and affection, with Mercury in Capricorn. The next three weeks favor creative expression, arts and passions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a sweet domestic phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Get creative with home renovation. Share memories and traditions, and invent new family games.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Communication channels are wide open. Mercury in Capricorn favors writing, publishing and creative projects over three weeks. Practice your arts. Learn voraciously. Share discoveries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — The next three weeks could get profitable with Mercury in Capricorn. Use your wits and creativity to increase your profits. Communication gets lucrative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your confidence is reassuring. Begin a three-week intellectual phase with Mercury in your sign. Discuss ways to support growth. Share your expertise and talents.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Dreams could seem prophetic. Begin a private phase with Mercury in Capricorn. Indulge in introspection and meditation. Appreciate rituals and routines. Count gratitudes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Shine your light. Collaborate to get farther, faster. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Capricorn, favor team support. What you need is in your network.