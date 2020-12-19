Horoscopes for December 19, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/19/20). Benefits flow through communication this year. Discipline and consistency grow your audience steadily. Protect your health and work. Enjoy dreamy domesticity. Winter highlights personal victories. Shifting directions next summer reveals a flourishing partnership phase. Next winter illuminates your accomplishments. Strengthen connections and bonds.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Grow through social and community connections over the next year with Jupiter in Aquarius, joining Saturn. Your team is invincible. Connect and network.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your ambitions, career, business goals, and reputation grow and develop with Saturn entering Aquarius. Recognition and rewards arise. You’re in the limelight this year.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Educational growth and development feeds your intellectual curiosity over a year with Jupiter in Aquarius. Cultural connections motivate and inspire. Learn and explore.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Grab lucrative opportunities over the year-long transit of Jupiter in Aquarius. Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Your collaboration grows more fruitful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A mutually-beneficial collaboration flowers over the next year with Jupiter in Aquarius. Negotiate and compromise. You’re especially attractive and attracted. Partnership deepens and mellows.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Grow strength, health, vitality and endurance. Expand physical capacities and skills with Jupiter in Aquarius for a year. You’re especially productive. Infuse your work with love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop your creativity and playfulness. Explore beauty, entertainment and fun with people you love. Romance arises naturally over a year, with Jupiter in Aquarius.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Fortune favors your home and family with Jupiter in Aquarius over the next year. Grow and develop together. Domestic upgrades support and beautify.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand and advance creative projects to new levels. Capture words and images. Write, direct and film your blockbuster this year, with Jupiter in Aquarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Generate powerful results. Cash flow increases over the next year, with Jupiter in Aquarius. Invest for long-term gain. Plant seeds. Expand a lucrative venture.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your personal power and confidence grows with expansive Jupiter in your sign for a year. Develop your talents, skills and passions. Leadership arises naturally.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Look within to unlock personal mysteries. Private contemplation reveals self-imposed limitations. Invent new possibilities, with Jupiter in Aquarius. Make long-term plans and visions.