Horoscopes for December 18, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/18/20). Connect and communicate to grow this year. Dedicated actions lead to surging profits. Guard your energy. Dream and plan at home. Winter spotlights illuminate and inspire your work. Make a summer personal change, sparking a hot collaboration. Discover fresh victories next winter. Make valuable connections.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Others give you a boost. Share information, resources and useful tools. Creative projects take new life with more participation. Coordinate a powerful team collaboration.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance your career by leaps and bounds. Discuss how you’d like things to go. Coordinate and strategize moves. Professional action now gets results.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — The road ahead looks clear for now. Explore a wider area of your subject. Advance through careful and thorough planning. Communication channels are wide open.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Align talk and action to grow shared financial ventures. Sign contracts, launch initiatives and register. Determine who will do what. Collaborate for common gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize and coordinate your moves with your partner. Talk about exciting possibilities. Make promises and launch into action. It could get romantic. Reconnect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energy inspires your work and physical moves. Get expert feedback. You’re gaining respect. Profit from meticulous practices. Refine techniques. Learn from a master.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Learn from loved ones. Children are especially brilliant teachers. Relax and have fun. Romance arises in conversation. Discuss passion. Talk about what you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get fully into a household project. Clean, sort and organize possessions. Rearrange the furniture. Work a transformation with water, soap and paint. Connect with family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Brilliant ideas spark like popcorn. Take notes. Creative projects seem energized. Tackle an intellectual puzzle. Study possibilities and options. Express, share and connect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Power into a lucrative assignment. Get creative to solve an interesting challenge. Monitor financial conditions. Take advantage of a hot opportunity. Make deals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. What result do you want? Schedule the necessary steps. Take advantage of a brilliant idea or opportunity. Develop a personal possibility.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Sink to the comfort of your private sanctuary. Imagine, envision and invent. Make long-term plans and schedule regular advances. Rest and recuperate. Recharge and energize.