CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message giving by Pastor Steve Ensz titled “Dark Days Require Bright Lights!”, Revelation 21, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m. If attending in person, masks are required.

Monday: Ladies Zoom Bible Study, 7 p.m.For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Friday: Church office closed. Merry Christmas.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service in sanctuary, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Confirmation Class, 10:45 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, noon.

Wednesday: Church office closed; Advent Study and activities, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Church office closed; Christmas Eve services, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Friday: Church office closed. Merry Christmas.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light in Chapel, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service with the message “Two Prophetic Women, a Lord, and a Leaper”, Luke 1:39-56, 10 a.m.; Kids Church and Youth Group during Worship service, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.; Council meeting, 6:30 p.m.

There is also a live feed of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women’s Group dinner, Pinky’s, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir Practice, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Church office closed; Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 p.m.

Friday: Church office closed. Merry Christmas.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “Hope during a COVID Christmas”, 10:45 a.m. The children will sing a few Christmas songs, the bread and cup communion will b observed along with a candlelight service at the end of the morning worship service.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Funeral service for Burl Loving, 2 p.m.

Wednesday: No classes.

Thursday: Church office closes at noon.

Friday: Church office closed. Merry Christmas.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.