Horoscopes for December 17, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/17/20). Communication is your magic key this year. Steady, disciplined efforts lead to lucrative and lasting results. Protect your health. Generate personal victories this winter. Change directions next summer to discover renewed partnership, collaboration and romance. Next winter brings another win. Connect, communicate and share.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your community. Put your weight behind a shared cause. Adapt to changes together. Lucks follows disciplined actions. Find new ways to get social.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Professional adjustments, realignments and reorganization support to adapt for new conditions. Disciplined efforts lay the groundwork for business thriving. Focus on practical priorities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Technological breakthroughs allow for long-distance connection without travel, which is especially useful with difficult travel conditions. Take your education to the next level.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Together you can raise the necessary funding. Envision the possibility of your collaboration and use it to inspire participation and contribution. Track and share numbers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Deepen bonds with your partner through shared support. Lend a hand when needed. Resolve or release old grievances. Raise the level of your collaboration.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Health and work challenges require long-term strategies and methods. Adjust for new conditions and stay flexible. Rest deeply when you can. Nurture yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with the ones you love. Pull together for shared support with changes. Adapt to unforeseen conditions. Get creative. Express affection in new ways.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on domestic renovation. Adapt to family changes. Adjust domestic systems. Add tech upgrades. Revamp home-based operations to support work, school, exercise and relaxation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Creative projects benefit from disciplined organization and efforts. Sift fantasy from reality and pursue concrete leads. Write, edit and publish.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Watch for lucrative opportunities hiding in all this change. Follow a lucky break with disciplined work to take advantage and grow. Responsible efforts pay.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Follow your personal ideals, values and ethics. Take the high road. Keep your promises and commitments. Stay true to yourself. Make this a mantra.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Private contemplation suits your mood. Get productive behind closed doors. Imagine an inspiring future. Complete old projects and prepare for what’s next. Imagine.