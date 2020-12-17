SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

HO HO HO – the holiday season is upon us; it’s Christmas time in the center. Visions of sugar plums dancing everywhere. With the snow we have had and the snow in our forecast, we can all be dreaming of a White Christmas. We wish you a Merry Christmas: Finney County and area seniors. Masks are required to come in to Senior Center, to ride the bus and to enter the Transit Building. All bus rides are free now and through June 30, 2021. This is a great time to try us out. We are still looking to add a couple of CDL drivers to our crew this month. We are also hiring an Assistant Director for Transit.

December is a great time to give us a try for lunch. I would like to invite you to join us for lunch sometime. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.. You may dine in or get your meal packaged up to take home and enjoy. We are the best buy in town for seniors. We ask only for a $3.50 donation for your lunch. If you are under age 60, the meal cost is $5.75. You can see the menu in this column each week or stop by and pick up a full month’s menu at the Center. Looking ahead, the last week in December has some truly delicious meals. The menu that week features: chicken spaghetti, homemade chili, ham and asparagus roll-up and Chicken Kiev. Just call 272-3620 and sign up with Leslie.

Commodities will be distributed on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. You must have a 2020 Commodities Card and you must call Della at 272-3620 before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 to reserve your food.

Join us for our very own Senior Center Christmas Party on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. Patti and the Senior Voice Committee will have plenty of fun activities and games for everyone to enjoy. I would guess that there might be some tasty treats for you to enjoy as well.

Planning ahead for December: All Transit Services and the Senior Center will close early on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. after lunch is served. The last City Link route will run at noon that day. We will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas. We will also close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. We will be closed for New Year’s Day on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 also.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Dec. 16: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance to the Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Al Miller live music, 11:30 a.m.; Legal Aide (appointment required – call Della at 272-3620), 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodities, 10 a.m.; 11:30-1:30 Christmas Party, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

We are now requiring that you wear a mask to enter and while you are at the Senior Center, per Garden City and Finney County ordinances. While eating and drinking you may remove your mask. We want everyone to stay healthy, so: Please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six-feet social distancing when around others.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: Beef tips over rice, corn and Grandma’s chocolate cookie.

Thursday, Dec. 17: Teriyaki pork loin, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables and pudding.

Friday, Dec. 18: Tuna casserole, peas, garlic bread and fruit.

Monday, Dec. 21: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots and fruit.

Tuesday, Dec. 22: Homemade chicken noodle soup with crackers, swiss cheeseburger on bun, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing and pudding.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed vegetable and Oreo cookie.

Thursday, Dec. 24: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and Rice Krispy bar.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.