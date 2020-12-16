SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Leo Smith won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle Dec. 9 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wilderman finished second and Bob Baker took third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Alva Burch won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker took second place while Robin McLinn finished third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Bob Baker took first in one table of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Alva Burch finished in second place and Robin McLinn took third.

If interested in joining in on these games or other activitIes, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.