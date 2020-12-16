Horoscopes for December 16, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/16/20). Your next year could prove especially lucrative. Dedication and discipline pay with interest. The next six months illuminate and inspire you. After resolving a personal challenge next summer, a romantic partnership grows to new sweetness. Savor personal triumphs next winter. Collect a cash flow surge.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Rise together to break free of the status quo. Fight for democracy and bold social ideals. Saturn enters Aquarius for several years of deep-seated change and innovation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Innovation sparks, with Saturn entering Aquarius for several years. Invent and discover new professional ideas. Reorder structures and institutions. Expect industrial change and technological breakthroughs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory over a long phase, with Saturn in Aquarius. Savor intellectual exploration. Generate accomplishments in publishing and education. Embrace nonconformity and idealistic possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Align financial collaborations to an inspiring mission to advance, with Saturn in Aquarius. Begin several years of fulfilling idealistic goals. Your team moves mountains when motivated.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reinvent your collaboration, with Saturn in Aquarius for several years. Reconnect and deepen your partnership. Face realities. Link arms for shared goals, ideals and commitments.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Exercise supports mind, body and spirit. Face physical challenges over several years, with Saturn in Aquarius. Steadily practice healthy routines as you adapt to changes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Hunger for truth, justice and freedom inspires your participation over the next several years, with Saturn in Aquarius. Create and express. Fight to protect what you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home nurtures and recharges you. Reinforce or rebuild domestic structures and support systems, with Saturn in Aquarius until 2023. Savor family traditions. Relocate or renovate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expect communication breakthroughs. Study abstract intellectual and scientific ideas, with Saturn in Aquarius for several years. Write your masterpiece. Share discoveries far and wide.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize financial stability, with Saturn entering Aquarius until 2023. Conserve resources. Discipline pays in gold. Embrace new technologies and paradigm shifts. Lucrative opportunities accompany change.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Stand for justice, freedom and integrity, with Saturn in your sign for several years. Self-discipline and self-care pay. Hold yourself to your highest ideals to thrive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Learn from the past, with Saturn entering Aquarius for several reflective, thoughtful years. Adapt to changes. Regroup, process and heal privately. Realize dreams or release them.