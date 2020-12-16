HINTS FROM HELOISE

Garden City Telegram

Masks first to shield from COVID

Good morning, Heloise: My doctor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stated that plastic face shields to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are ineffective, yet many people are attending church wearing them. Would you please let people know that plastic face shields are not masks and are only effective if there is a mask under it? Thank you. - Marcia P., via email

Marcia: "Ineffective" may be a strong word, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov) state that "plumes of droplet particles" can escape from under and around a plastic face shield, so a cloth face mask combined with a plastic face shield is a good combination.

Experts say to continue with all COVID protocol: frequent hand washing, social distancing, staying home if you are sick, and yes, wearing face masks. A face shield is an added layer of protection, but it should be worn in concert with a cloth face mask. - Heloise

CLEAN AS YOU GO

Dear Heloise: We love this idea. On Christmas morning, each child has their own trash bag for easy cleanup. We take turns opening presents, marveling at how much we love them, acknowledging who gave them and then go on to the next person.

When we now share Christmas with our adult siblings and their families, this is an all-morning affair, but fun! We also include gag items! The best part? This helps to instill appreciation. - Vicki J., Orange, Calif.

Vicki, it's in the bag! Thanks for sharing. Readers, what are some fun gag gifts for VERY last-minute shoppers? - Heloise

SHOPPING FOR SENIORS

Dear Heloise: As a senior, I've made a list of things to gift a senior that would be more appreciated than another knickknack or item that will crowd the downsized home. Offer to do things that require getting up on a ladder:

- Change the smoke detector or wireless doorbell battery.

- Take down or put up seasonal decor.

- Clean A/C and heat vents.

- Dust fan blades.

- Change time on clocks hung up high.

Or:

- Vacuum their car.

- Turn the mattress.

- Polish silver.

- Give Christmas stamps.

- Insulate faucets.

- Rake leaves, shovel snow, sweep the sidewalk. - Bonnie D., Kerrville, Texas

BROTH OR STOCK

Dear Heloise: I'm prepping the holiday feast over here, and got to wondering: What's the difference between chicken broth and chicken stock? - Just Wondering in Connecticut

Dear Just Wondering: Great question! First of all, let's say what's the same about the two: They look the same and they are typically prepped with onions, carrots and celery, but there's no bones about it - chicken stock is made with chicken bones; chicken broth is made with chicken meat.

Stock takes longer to cook (to get the flavor out of the bones), and broth is usually seasoned to add flavor. And, yes, there is vegetable stock and broth, but experts agree: really no difference here. - Heloise

ZIP CODE KNOWLEDGE

Dear Readers: Did you know? The "ZIP" in ZIP code stands for "zoning improvement plan." - Heloise

Distributed by King Features Syndicate Inc.