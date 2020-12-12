Salina Central’s Aubrie Kierscht was nearly perfect Friday night against Salina South.

The Mustang junior matched a career-high with 32 points on 12 of 14 shooting and hit all six of her 3-point attempts in leading Central a 67-39 victory over its crosstown rival at the Central gym to improve to 3-0.

"For me, honestly, I just wanted to keep attacking, and showing what I can do," Kierscht said. "My teammates (kept) finding me, and that’s how I keep knocking down (shots). They trust me."

South (0-3) made things tough for Central in the opening stages of the game, forcing seven lead changes before Kierscht scored the final five points of the first quarter to give the Mustangs a 15-12 advantage.

The Cougars closed within four on two occasions in the second period, but Central began to pull away and led 28-19 at halftime.

"We knew they were going to play really hard," Central coach Chris Fear said of South’s performance in the first 16 minutes. "They played a little bit differently defensively than what we’ve seen so far. It took us a half to get adjusted to it.

"I thought in the second half, we relaxed a little bit and started playing, and things came to us."

South managed to break the Mustangs’ press, but still trailed by nine at halftime. The Cougars went 0 of 4 from the free-throw line, which didn’t help their cause.

"We got to the rim (and) the foul line a couple of times late," South coach Ryan Stuart said. "We were right there at the end of the second quarter, and a lot of it was because of how they handled the ball, and I think we missed four free throws there before the half.

"That’s where we lost the game."

Central began the second half with a 10-0 spurt and never looked back.

"For us to go the other way gave us a lot of momentum, confidence and energy," Fear said.

Beside Kierscht, the Mustangs got 14 points from sophomore Mykayla Cunningham and a team-high nine rebounds from junior Landry Stewart. Central shot 48% from the field in the game.

South, which was missing point guard Acacia Weis, got nine points from Sydney Peterson, while Kylie Arnold added eight points and four assists. Elena Herbel and Kalysa Hamel also had eight points each.

"I thought Syd and Kylie did great," Stuart said of his guards. "Their effort was really, really good."

South resumes Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I play next week with a pair of home games. The Cougars will host Maize South on Tuesday and wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule against Hutchinson on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Central will hit the road for the first time, traveling to Arkansas City on Tuesday and Andover Central on Thursday.